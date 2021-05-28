Southwest delays alcohol service after recent increase in unruly passengers

In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is pushing back plans to resume selling alcohol on flights after a recent increase in unruly passengers.

The airline planned to start selling booze on some flights next month. But on Friday, the airline said it was delaying the move.

A Southwest spokesman says the decision might disappoint some customers but is the right decision in the interest of safety.

The president of the Southwest flight attendants union has raised concern about selling alcohol again.

She says there were 477 incidents of misconduct by passengers on Southwest planes in a recent 5-week period.