Source: Suspects in Fashion Show mall fight, shooting believed to be CCSD students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More details are emerging about the possible suspects involved in a shooting at the Fashion Show mall Wednesday night that left three people injured and caused panic.

According to a police source, Clark County School District Police were called in to help Metro police identify the people involved in the shooting. It’s believed the suspects are CCSD students.

Police want to stress this wasn’t an active shooter situation and that the shooting following a fight between some people. Police say one person fired gunshots into a crowd of people, injuring three. One victim was shot in the face, another in the leg, and a third person was hit in the chest and face. All are expected to recover from their injuries.

The gunshots caused chaos as people tried to escape.

“When they had told me someone had got shot, I had this feeling in my stomach, like you know what, I have to get out of here,” said Laura Arias, shopper.

“I looked outside of our store and there was people running away,” said Luis Cazares, an employee at Shoe Palace.

Some employees said they took customers into the back of the store to keep them safe.

Metro’s gang unit is also taking part in the investigation.