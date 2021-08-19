Source: Raiders facing serious stadium tax implications; led to recent departures

Allegiant Stadium before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – There have been concerns in the Raiders front office over the departure of four top executives in 6 weeks, including now former president Mark Badain. It has been widely speculated that money issues was a the root of the problem. According to Mike Ozanian, Executive Editor and Co-Host and Managing Editor, Forbes SportsMoney, the problems deal with tax issues involving the $2 billion dollar Allegiant Stadium.

Ozanian claims there was money not reported as income as part of the stadium project.

Breaking: Two NFL insiders have told me Raiders are facing very big tax implications from money not reported as income and this is behind departure of staff recent weeks. #Raiders https://t.co/j0E3X1CILp — Mike Ozanian (@MikeOzanian) August 19, 2021

Allegiant Stadium was built with $750 million dollars of tax-payer revenue. That total is three times greater than any other tax burden put on residents for a football stadium.

Ozanian does not name the NFL insiders who have given him this information but he does mention the Raiders