Some Uber drivers will soon be able to set own rates

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some Uber drivers will soon be able to set their own rates.

The rideshare company announced that it will let drivers in California choose how much to charge.

The feature will be available to drivers at the Santa Barbara, Sacramento, and Palm Springs airports. Riders will be paired with drivers offering the lowest rates, meaning drivers charging more per ride will have to wait longer for trips.

This change comes due to a California state law that requires businesses to prove an employee is an independent contractor.