Social Scene: Try something new

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman in Maryland is proving, it’s never too late to try something new – and she’s getting a lot of attention for it.

That’s because at the age of 102, Vivian Millie Bailey, took a huge leap.

She went sky diving for the first time on Sunday.

The World War II veterans says she was inspired by watching the late President George Bush sky dive in 2014 at the age of 90.

Bailey’s jump was filmed for the “Honor Flight Heroes” series to be aired on Discovery Networks’ American Heroes Channel on Veterans Day.

After she landed safely, her instructor asked her if she wanted to do it again. She replied, “No, once is enough.”

