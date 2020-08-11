Social Scene: Most instagrammable places in the U.S.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been a long time since many of us have hopped on a plane. With a surge in coronavirus cases and the inter-island travel quarantine beginning again today, it will likely be awhile before we go on vacation.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

But, when we are ready, hotels.com just released a list that could help us plan our next trip.

It has listed the “most instagrammable places in the U.S.”

Hotels.com says it skipped the more obvious places and landmarks and included stunning scenes that sometimes get overlooked.

The Na Pali Coast State Park on Kauai, made it onto this list, coming in at number six.

The only spot in Hawaii that made it to the top 10.

The places that topped this list: Big Sur, California, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado, and the Montauk Lighthouse in New York.

Latest Stories on KHON2