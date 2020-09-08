Social Scene: Hardest working states

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many of us are heading back to work, after enjoying the three-day Labor Day weekend.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It seems we all deserved that break because Hawaii, is in the top 10 when it comes to hardest-working states in the U.S.

According to personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 10th hardest-working state in America.

This is based on a number of factors, including average commute time, number of workers with multiple jobs and time spent volunteering.

This survey ranked North Dakota as the hardest working state, and West Virginia as the least hardest working.

Latest Stories on KHON2