(KTLA) – Skittles is celebrating Pride Month by dropping its signature rainbow design and using its packaging to celebrate the work of artists within the LGBTQ+ community.

The candy’s annual Pride packs will go on sale ahead of June, which is designated as Pride Month in the U.S. and other countries.

For each package of the specially designed Skittles Pride Pack sold, Skittles’ parent company Mars will donate $1 (up to $100,000 total) to GLAAD, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

In honor of Pride month, Skittles is swapping out its traditional rainbow packaging for original designs crafted by five LGBTQ+ artists. (Mars)

Skittles partnered with five prominent artists who designed the special packaging in honor of Pride Month. The company said each artist’s package tells “a visual story of Pride.”

The chosen artists, as described by Skittles, are:

Zipeng Zhu (he/him): A Chinese-born artist who “wants to make every day a razzle-dazzle musical”

Symone Salib (she/her): A first-generation Cuban/Egyptian artist and educator specializing in street art and murals

Mady G (he/they): An illustrator whose work focuses on “fashion, horror, nature, LGBTQ+ civil rights and psychedelics”

Bianca Xunise (they/them): A cartoonist whose work with the strip Six Chix made them "the first nationally syndicated non-binary cartoonist"

Shanée Benjamin (she/her): An art director and illustrator who is "passionate about creating community" through her work

Each package will also feature a scannable QR code which will direct to a dedicated Pride page on Skittles’ website where people can read more about each artist.

“As part of Mars Wrigley’s commitment to inspire moments of everyday happiness, SKITTLES is honored to once again celebrate, uplift, and provide visibility to the LGBTQ+ community,” said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. “This year, our artist partners are using their pack designs to tell stories of LGBTQ+ experiences – stories that have the power to create community, reveal identity and generate empathy.”

Officials for Mars say there are more plans in the works for Pride Month, featuring more partnerships and collaborations with LGBTQ organizations and creators.

The Skittles Pride Packs are available at retailers nationwide through mid-July. This is the fourth year Skittles has celebrated Pride Month with specially designed packages.