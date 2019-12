Naval Air Station Pensacola is on lockdown after an active shooter incident Friday morning.

Base officials posted on NAS Pensacola’s FB page that the shooter had been killed. Multiple people are also reportedly dead with others injured.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.