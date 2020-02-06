Shamrock Shake to return to the McDonald’s menu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Miss the Shamrock Shake from McDonald’s?

The shake will return on February 19, which will mark the 50th anniversary of the treat.

To celebrate, McDonald’s is taking the shake nationwide for the first time since 2017 and will introduce the new OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® for a limited time.

“We’ve been serving the iconic cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years and it’s become synonymous with McDonald’s ever since,” said McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “We’re excited to serve up a new way to experience the one-of-a-kind Shamrock flavor in our new OREO Shamrock McFlurry. Our chefs worked to get the perfect balance of OREO cookies and mint for this new delicious dessert. We can’t wait for customers to get a taste this spring.”

Shamrock fans can experience the luck of the 50th Shamrock Season at McDonald’s starting Feb. 19 at all participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time.