HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect accused of shooting dozens of people during a Fourth of July parade at Highland Park, Illinois, has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

More charges are expected to be filed against 21-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, who was arrested about eight hours after police said he opened fire during the holiday event.

In a press conference following the mass shooting, Sen. Tammy Duckworth commented on the tragedy:

“I just listened to the sound of that gunfire from one of the videos that was captured. And let me tell you that the last time I heard a weapon with that capacity firing that rapidly on a Fourth of July was Iraq. It was not the United States of America. We can and we should and we will do better.” U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Duckworth is an Iraq War Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. She was among the first handful of Army women to fly combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

According to officials, the Highland Park shooting suspect was dressed as a woman to disguise himself as he blended in the crowd after the incident. He had legally bought five weapons within the past year, including two high-powered rifles. After the shooting, he went to his mom’s home and took her car before leaving the area. He was caught after someone recognized him.

Since the start of the year, America has seen 15 shootings where four or more people were killed, according to The Associated Press database. This includes the Highland Park shooting.