Sen. Schatz’s bill could improve street safety for pedestrians, cyclists

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sen. Brian Schatz introduced a new bill on Wednesday, July 28, that would make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as improve nationwide on-road safety standards.

Sen. Schatz’s new legislation implements recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board. It will also instruct administrators of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to do several objectives.

Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 8 a.m.

These objectives include establishing vehicle bumper standards and performance standards for pedestrian detection systems. Sen. Schatz’s proposed legislation would also create and update performance standards for visibility enhancement systems, including connected vehicle technology and headlamp systems.

“For too long, transportation policy has been focused on how we can fit more cars on our roads, but that isn’t the only way people travel. My bill makes it safer for everyone to use our streets — whether it’s on foot or on a bike,” Sen. Schatz.

Sen. Schatz’s new legislation also plans to include separate safety treatments for bike lanes and intersections in the FHWA’s Every Day Counts initiatives and Proven Safety Countermeasures program. Information collection will also be improved upon to share and publish detailed crash data, which will allow policymakers to make data-driven decisions.