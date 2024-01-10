OLYMPIC VALLEY, Cali. (KTXL) — An avalanche has closed California’s Palisades Tahoe, the ski resort confirmed to Nexstar’s KTXL.

The avalanche occurred sometime around 9:30 a.m., “above the GS gully are of KT-22,” according to Palisades Tahoe.

“Our Patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search at this time,” the resort said.

Sgt. David Smith, a spokesperson for the Placer County sheriff, told The Associated Press there are “no confirmed reports” of people trapped but search teams are assessing the area.

All lift operations on the mountain have been halted and deputies with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office are responding.

Nearby Alpine Meadows has also stopped all lifts operations for the day.

Palisades is on the western side of Lake Tahoe, about 40 miles from Reno, Nevada. The resort was the host site for the 1960 Winter Olympics.

Winds gusted in excess of 100 mph over ridgetops around Lake Tahoe late Tuesday ahead of a powerful storm expected to bring as much as 2 feet of snow to the highest elevations by early Thursday. The National Weather Service in Reno said 2 inches could fall per hour Wednesday around the lake.

A 110 mph gust was recorded Tuesday afternoon at the summit of Alpine Meadows, the neighboring sister resort of Palisades south of Truckee, California, the service said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.