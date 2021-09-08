Search for missing mom with Hawaii ties hits 8 months as family spars over visitation with children

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — It has been eight months since Chula Vista mom Maya “May” Millete seemingly vanished without a trace.

Millete, a former Hawaii resident and mother of three, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 7, in Chula Vista, California.

Volunteers renewed their focus Wednesday in searching for Millete near Ricky Pond, east of Salt Creek Golf Club in Chula Vista, the latest in a series of searches scouring the region for her.

Dozens of interviews and search warrants have been written by investigators, but little is known about Millete’s whereabouts since she last was seen Jan. 7 near her family’s home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos.

“We want my sister found,” Maya’s sister Maricris Drouaillet said. “We want to look for her. We want to bring her home and that’s just keeping us going.”

In July, Millete’s husband, Larry Millete, was named a person of interest in her disappearance.

And while half a dozen volunteers braved the afternoon’s scorching temperatures, elsewhere a family court battle is brewing over visitation of the family’s three children. According to family, Larry has blocked the children’s maternal family members from seeing them and now a family court judge is expected to make a ruling on whether to grant access to the children.

In court documents obtained by FOX 5, Larry petitioned the court to keep the families separate, writing in part, “My children have told me that their cousins were asking them inappropriate questions regarding our situation at the direction of their parents.”

He also lambasted his in-laws as being unit to watch the children due to their smoking and previous lack of interest in the relationship.

However, Maya’s maternal family members say they just want the children to know they love them.

“I want to give them a hug again,” Drouaillet said. “Show them that we love them and that their mom has never forgotten them and she would never abandon them.”

Millete is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall. She is an Asian woman who weighs about 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5139 or the San Diego Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.