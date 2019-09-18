School shooting bill sponsored by Tulsi Gabbard scheduled for debate and vote

Today, the House Education and Labor Committee is scheduled to debate and vote on H.R. 4301, the School Shooting Safety and Preparedness Act which was introduced last week by Reps. Tulsi Gabbard, Lucy McBath (D-GA), and Jahana Hayes (D-CT). The bill would create a federal definition for “school shooting” and instructs the Departments of Education and the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to annually report data on indicators of school shootings. It has 20 cosponsors and the support of several gun violence prevention and education organizations.

H.R. 4301 would:

Create a federal definition for “school shooting,” establishing one standard definition in order to avoid subjective reporting of the circumstances surrounding these incidents.

Require the Secretary of Education, in consultation with the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services, to publish annual reports on indicators of school crime. The reports would: Track the number of shootings, the number of people killed, demographics of shooters and victims, the motivation of shooters, types of firearms and ammunition used, how the firearm was acquired, and more. Track information on the existence or absence of safety and prevention measures at the time of the shooting, such as building designs, communication and response plans, and more.



