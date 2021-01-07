Sen. Schatz and Congressman Kahele calls for removal of president through impeachment, 25th amendment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) Thursday released the following statement:

“Trump is a danger to democracy itself. I took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. We must both initiate impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives and invoke the 25th Amendment. Our vigilance must increase, not wane, in the final days.”

U.S. Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele (HI-02) issued the following statement Thursday in support of the impeachment of President Donald Trump and his immediate removal from office:

“I fully support removing President Trump from office, either by invoking the 25th Amendment or bringing forth articles of impeachment against him. We have seen the enormous damage Trump can do just in a short amount of a time since the 2020 presidential election. We cannot have a sitting president in office who incites violence among the people, or who tries to upend the American people’s democratic process and right to a just election. His deplorable abuse of power urging Georgia’s Secretary of State to find votes, and his remarks in front of an agitated mob of his supporters yesterday that roused civil indignancy at the grounds of the U.S. Capitol are unforgivable. President Trump is a disgrace to the office he holds and to the American people. Every day he remains in the White House is another day America is unsafe.

Whether it’s the 25th Amendment or impeachment, Donald Trump must be held accountable for his actions. This cannot wait. Congress must take action to impeach President Trump or remove him from office immediately.”

U.S. Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele