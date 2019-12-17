Saudi student in alleged ‘kill list’ plot seeks release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Saudi Arabian student arrested on a federal firearms charge the day before he was set to graduate from the University of New Mexico is asking to be released pending trial.

Hassan Alqahtani is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon before a U.S. magistrate judge in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Prosecutors said Alqahtani, 27, illegally purchased a gun as a non-immigrant student visa holder. A tipster told the FBI that Alqahtani had what was described as a “kill list” that included a university professor, a former roommate and a person he previously fought. Alqahtani was studying mechanical engineering.

His attorneys are seeking to discredit allegations.

Joel Meyers, one of Alqahtani’s attorneys, said the firearm seized from Alqahtani’s home did not belong to his client. Meyers has said Alqahtani lives with his wife, who is not prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Alqahtani was arrested Friday and missed his scheduled graduation ceremony on Saturday because he was in custody..