TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sam’s Club has decided to lower its hot dog combo from $1.50 to $1.38, nearly 10% lower.

“New lower price. Same great hot dog & drink combo. And the free refills are still flowin’,” Sam’s Club said on its website. “Frankly, it can’t be beat.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Douglas McMillon, CEO and president of Walmart, Inc., said Tuesday that the decision is meant to help “families stretch their dollars as we head into the holidays.”

Costco offers the same combo for $1.50, a price that has remained the same since the deal was introduced in the mid-1980s.

In addition to lowering the hot dog combo price, McMillon said Sam’s Club was removing inflation on many traditional Thanksgiving food items, with whole turkeys being sold for under $1 per pound.

“Regardless of income levels, families are more price-conscious now, so it’s as important as ever that we earn their trust with value,” McMillon said.

Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples. The U.S. government estimates food prices will be up 9.5% to 10.5% this year; historically, they’ve risen only 2% annually.

Lower production and higher costs for labor, transportation and items are part of the reason; disease, rough weather and the war in Ukraine are also contributors.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Associated Press contributed to this report.