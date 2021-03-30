Salmon burgers sold at Costco recalled for risk of containing small pieces of metal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trident Seafoods Corporation is issuing a voluntary recall of a single lot number of Pacific Salmon Burgers over fears that it may contain small pieces of metal.

The FDA posted the company’s announcement on March 27, 2021.

The source of the small pieces of metal has not yet been identified, and consumption of these products may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury.

If you have any remaining burgers with Lot Number GC101431 and a Best By 01/14/2023, stop using immediately and return the product to your local Costco for a full refund.

According to the company, there have been no reports of injury or illness related to the recalled products to date. However, anyone who is concerned about an injury or illness should contact their doctor.

For more information, contact the company’s Consumer Affairs Team, at 1-866-413-4749, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST, or via email to consumeraffairs@tridentseafoods.com.