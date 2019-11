Check your fridge because some popular salad kits are being recalled.

New Jersey company Missa Bay, making the move over fears that their lettuce may be contaminated with e-coli.

The ready-made salads were sold at Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club and other retailers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that at least 17 people have been infected with the bacteria.

The salads were shipped to about half of the states in the U.S. and includes at least seven hospitalizations.