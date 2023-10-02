LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hawaiian sensation Zippy’s is set to make its grand debut in Las Vegas in eight days, the first of its kind outside of the islands. On Monday, the restaurant began laying down the ground rules for visitors as it expects a large influx of customers upon opening.

The restaurant will be located at 7095 Badura Ave in west Las Vegas. Although the location celebrates its grand opening on Oct. 10 at 10:10 a.m., the line is set to begin four hours earlier at 6:00 a.m., according to the restaurant’s website.

“There are many people who want to be first in line for Zippy’s, but please, no reserving a place in line with your slippahs,” the Zippy’s website said. No one will be allowed on the property to park or to stand in line before the clock strikes six, the site said, adding that the security team would be allowing Zippy’s workers onsite throughout the morning.

The website posting also announced that the first 500 people in line would receive a free fan, while supplies last.

“We anticipate a crowd, so please bring your aloha with you,” the site said. “If you are planning on coming before we open our doors at 10:10am, you might want to bring a small folding chair, an umbrella, sunscreen, water, and a small snack (but not too much, you’ll be eating soon!)”

The anticipated crowd will force traffic patterns to be modified for the first week of opening, Zippy’s officials said, adding that the allotted parking space is not large enough for the expected traffic.

“We want to accommodate those with ADA placards as close to the entrance as possible, and for those that don’t have placards, we will also make a drop-off area available for your driver or ride-share to get you closer to the entrance,” the site said.