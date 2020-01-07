Republican congressman Tweets photoshopped picture of Obama with Iranian President

On Monday, Arizona congressman Paul Gosar tweeted a picture of former American president Barack Obama and current Iranian president Hassan Rouhani standing together and shaking hands. Gosar wrote the caption: “The world is a better place without these guys in power.”

The problem: the picture is fake.

U.S. congressman sharing a fake photo. This photoshopped from Obama meeting India's prime minister. https://t.co/7UMjyPwFDQ pic.twitter.com/ckRZx3ktok — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) January 6, 2020

When reporters called the congressman out for posting a photoshopped picture, Gosar doubled-down, tweeting: “no one said this wasn’t photoshopped.” Though it is worth stating that if he was knowingly posting a fake picture, especially as a member of congress, the onus is on him to say that it is, indeed, fake.

Another factual error with the tweet is that Rouhani is still currently the president of Iran, and thus remains in power.

The tweet comes amid escalating partisan tension about the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Gosar has refused to take the post down. Commenters have responded by photoshopping Gosar in similar pictures.