HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. banks set a new record last year shutting down retail branches as more consumers opt for digital options.

On net, U.S. banks shuttered 2,927 branches, up 38% from the previous record set in 2020, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. That includes the opening of more than 1,000 new locations and the shuttering of almost 4,000 branches.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

In Hawaii, the report said 16 branches closed between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021.

The coronavirus pandemic encouraged customers to adopt online banking, and as a result, banks have accelerated plans to consolidate their branch footprints. According to S&P Global, banks have also faced a tough operating environment with low interest rates pressuring margins.

On an absolute basis, Wells Fargo & Co. reported the most net closures last year at 267, followed closely by U.S. Bancorp with 257 net closures. On a relative basis, Huntington Bancshares Inc. had the most net closures among banks shrinking its footprint by more than 16%.

However, several banks did open branches by the dozens last year. JPMorgan Chase & Co. opened the most with 169 new locations.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For a list of the most active U.S. bank branch openers and closers, visit the S&P Global website.