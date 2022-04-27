PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Real estate investor Crystal Ball’s home for sale in Panama City Beach, Florida, comes with a unique feature included: a free ex-husband.

The listing for the house at 3819 Quail St. went viral on social media after it was shared on the popular Twitter account Zillow Gone Wild. Ball said she is selling the $699,000 home to potential investors with her ex-husband as the tenant.

The photos feature Richard Chaillou in silly poses showing off different rooms in the home.













Richard Chaillou is a local business owner and soccer coach in Panama City Beach. (Courtesy of Crystal Ball)

In the listing, Ball described Chaillou as a “wonderfully rehabbed ex-husband” with extra-large ears who is a dream in the kitchen. She said the divorce has not been easy for the pair, but humor has gotten them through it.

“I used comedy and humor to get through a very, very difficult situation, and I was able to maintain an intact relationship with him,” Ball said. “We co-parent very closely. He’s a phenomenal father.”

Ball also said it has been a valuable learning experience, both in work and life.

“That’s kind of what real estate investing has taught me,” she said. “If I maintain a good sense of ambiguity through all the ups and downs in life and just use comedic relief and humor to get through it… Now I still have a very high level of data I use to do my job, but it creates a better outcome for everyone, and that’s what I’ve done. The kids are happy.”

Ball said it’s common for real estate investment properties to be sold with current tenants, so she plans to sell the property, and her ex-husband will do a lease-back for the first two years.

However, she said the quirky listing hasn’t come without backlash from “haters on the internet.” The listing was also removed from Zillow and MLS, but Ball said she plans to add the home to “for sale by owner” websites.

“Social media has changed the way we communicate,” Ball said. “A lot of the homes I sell, or a lot of the clients I connect, is done through social media.”