LAS VEGAS (KHON2) — The R&B artist who debuted his album and song called “My Way,” in 1997, is making a comeback his way again at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas while performing on skates.

R&B artist Usher recently sat down with Michael Yo, an American comedian and television host, to talk about his new show called: “Usher: My Way Residency Afterparty – A Taste of Passion.”

In the interview, Yo said, “You were smiling – it felt like you were really enjoying yourself, it wasn’t just another show.”

Usher replied and said, “When you find your passion, you find the reason to live. And my passion is inside of performing for an audience. So, I get the joy of the most incredible gift, which is their excitement.”

