Rapper Kanye West tweets out that he’s running for president

US rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kanye West announced that he’s running for president, according to his post on Twitter.

The rapper tweeted out on Saturday, July 4, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Elon Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, responded to West’s announcement, saying that he would back the rapper in becoming president.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

It is unclear whether West has filed any of the necessary paperwork to formally join the race.

