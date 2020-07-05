Rapper Kanye West tweets out that he’s running for president

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kanye West announced that he’s running for president, according to his post on Twitter.
The rapper tweeted out on Saturday, July 4, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION”
Elon Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, responded to West’s announcement, saying that he would back the rapper in becoming president.
“You have my full support!” he replied.
It is unclear whether West has filed any of the necessary paperwork to formally join the race.
