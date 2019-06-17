Ragú pasta sauce recalled

HONOLULU (KHON2) - You may want to check your pantrys!

The owner of Ragú is recalling some of its jars of pasta sauces after the jars may contain fragments of plastic.

The voluntary recall was launched out of an abundance of caution and has no reports of injuries or complaints.

It says the sauces, produced earlier this month, were distributed nationally.

The recall involves chunky tomato, garlic & onion, old world style traditional and old world style meat sauces.