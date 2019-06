Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Musician R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Chicago. Kelly was charged last month with sexually abusing four females dating back to 1998, including three underage girls. He's pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

R&B singer R. Kelly was back in court Thursday morning.

He pleaded not guilty to 11 new charges.

Prosecutors did not ask the judge to raise Kelly's bond during the hearing.

Kelly than listened to the judge describe the charges, and when asked if he understood, responded, "Yes, sir."

Among the new charges are four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, which carry a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.