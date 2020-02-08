HONOLULU (KHON2) — If your job has you stressed you out, here’s a simple tip to help — put a plant on your desk.
Researchers in Japan studied workers’ changes in stress-levels with and without plans.
They found that looking at a plant for a few minutes a day reduced their scores on anxiety tests.
Plant-watching-employees also had lower heart rates.
The lead author suggests that employers actively encourage “nature breaks” to help the mental health of their employees.
- This Britney Spears pop-up museum lets you relive her iconic moments, “one more time”
- Way 2 Go! Lady V!
- Emergency shoreline repairs on Kamehameha Highway will begin in Kaaawa
- Put a plant at your desk, researchers in Japan say it’ll unravel your stress
- Honolulu mayor talks about his hold on the Blaisdell renovation project