Put a plant at your desk, researchers in Japan say it’ll unravel your stress

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If your job has you stressed you out, here’s a simple tip to help — put a plant on your desk.

Researchers in Japan studied workers’ changes in stress-levels with and without plans.

They found that looking at a plant for a few minutes a day reduced their scores on anxiety tests.

Plant-watching-employees also had lower heart rates.

The lead author suggests that employers actively encourage “nature breaks” to help the mental health of their employees.