Pussycat Dolls reuniting

Band members Carmit Bachar, from left, Kimberley Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger and Jessica Sutta, of the Pussycat Dolls, pose for portraits at a central London hotel, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, following an interview with the Associated Press, before they reunite for The X Factor: Celebrity final. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Pop fans get ready! One early 2000’s girl group is making a comeback.

The Pussycat Dolls are reuniting.

Hawaii born, Nicole Scherzinger taking to Instagram to post this picture.

The group’s lead singer captioning it with hashtag “PCDReunion.”

Other dolls have since posted similar pics on their social media accounts, confirming the news.

Scherzinger then really surprising fans by tweeting the first official concert dates.

The Pussycat Dolls reunion tour kicks off April 2020 in the U.K.

Everyone but Melody Thornton is joining forces for the reunion.