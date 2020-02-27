Puppy is service dog for blind, deaf sister

Two adorable puppies at a shelter in California have an inseparable bond.

Star and Denver are destined to stay together after creating a strong support system for each other. That’s because Star is deaf and blind and Denver is her guide dog helping his sister make her way around the world.

They live at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Santa Fe, California, and the shelter is looking for a good home for them to go to together. Star and Denver were part of a litter of 8 puppies that were abandoned along with their mom in Louisiana.