HONOLULU (KHON2) — The date for Kobe Bryant’s memorial service has been set.

The public memorial will take place on February 24 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The date, February 24, is symbolic because Bryant wore number 24 during the latter part of his NBA career.

His 13-year-old daughter Gianna wore number two for her youth basketball teams.

The service will honor all nine people killed in the january helicopter crash.