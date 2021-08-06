Prosecutors seek death penalty for man charged in kids’ deaths

FILE – In this Aug. 4, 2020, file photo, Chad Daybell listens during his preliminary hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each indicted by a grand jury Monday, May 24, 2021, on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell’s two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Chad Daybell was also charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of his late wife, Tammy Daybell, just weeks before Lori and Chad married. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a man in the killings of his wife’s two youngest children and the husband’s previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona.

The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday.

They argued that all three murders were especially heinous and cruel.

In Idaho, Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are charged with conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Chad Daybell will face the death penalty in Idaho; prosecutors have not declared any intent to seek the death penalty for Lori Daybell.