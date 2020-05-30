‘Prolific multi-state’ burglar allegedly responsible for more than 130 incidents arrested in California: Police

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A man who police say is responsible for more than 130 commercial burglaries in two states was arrested in Southern California this week, police announced Thursday.

Brian Williams, 48, of Los Angeles, was arrested Tuesday.

He has been tied to about 30 incidents in Torrance, El Segundo, Carson, Huntington Beach, Culver City, Santa Monica, West Hollywood and Los Angeles, and is allegedly wanted for more than 100 burglaries in Minnesota, Torrance police said in a news release, describing the suspect as “prolific.”

Williams would allegedly target office buildings with multiple suites while looking for cash. Over the last few months, he allegedly eluded authorities by using several aliases. Police did not provide additional information about Williams alleged aliases.

While he was known to commit the crimes alone, Williams was observed working with an accomplice, who has not been identified.

Police did not provide details Thursday about the investigation into Williams or what led to his arrest. Officers took him into custody in Torrance.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents tied to Williams, or knows about a potential accomplice, can call the Torrance Police Department at 310-328-3456.