WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said on Friday he will “not be going to the Inauguration” on Jan. 20.
In a tweet, Trump said “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”
Latest Stories on KHON2
- President Trump: ‘I will not be going to the Inauguration’
- Social Scene: Getting fit in the new year
- LIST: Here are the Trump officials who have resigned since Capitol attack
- Biden set to introduce Boston mayor, RI governor as members of his economic team
- Democrats to discuss impeaching Trump for a second time after assault on Capitol