President Trump addresses coronavirus outbreak

President Trump addressed the nation today about the global coronavirus outbreak. He assures that the risk to Americans remains very low thanks to some of the early steps the US took, such as travel restrictions and quarantines. The president also said, of the 15 confirmed cases, 8 Are back at home. He also appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the US coronavirus team.

President Trump: “He’s really very expert at the field. And what I’ve done is I’m going to be announcing exactly right now that I’m gonna be putting our VP will be working with the professionals, doctors and everybody else that’s working.”

When asked about imposing travel restrictions to and from more countries with coronavirus outbreaks, such as Italy and South Korea, the president said “right now is not the right time.”

