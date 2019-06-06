Power restored at LAX after an outage Wednesday evening

Power has been restored at Los Angeles International Airport after an outage left three terminals without electricity for several hours Wednesday evening.

All terminals at the airport experienced a brief outage, but the facility had a backup system that kicked in for all except three terminals.

Several airlines had to delay, divert or cancel flights. That includes Southwest Airlines, which had to cancel all outbound flights from LAX.

The airport had to deploy officers to direct traffic inside and outside the facility.

Officials say they expect normal operations to resume for Thursday.