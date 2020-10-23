Power outage forces evacuation at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS, (KHON2) — Power has been restored at the Paris Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas strip following an outage on Oct. 22.

The outage prompted an evacuation of casino floors, no injuries have been reported.

Metro Police say the outage was reported at 8:02 p.m.

Local fire crews worked to help people stuck in elevators at the property during the outage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

