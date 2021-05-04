Postal Service unveils new stamps for ‘Star Wars Day’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Postal Service got into the “May the Fourth” spirit by unveiling Star Wars stamps on what has become known as “Star Wars Day” on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

The droids take center stage on the new stamps.

The forever stamps praise the commitment of Lucasfilms to the STEM courses of science, technology, engineering and math, and the franchise’s philanthropic commitments to kids grades K-12.

Fans of the Star Wars franchise are celebrating because Tuesday is the Fourth of May, which sounds like the famous quote from the movie, “May the force be with you.”

Customers can find the droid they are looking for online or at Post Office locations nationwide.