MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah is now home to a unique, one-of-a-kind Raising Cane’s designed personally by famed rapper Post Malone, who has found himself a home here in the Beehive State.

It’s called a “complete visual restaurant takeover.” Post Malone’s design influence stretches from the parking to the restrooms inside the building down to the packaging the chicken tenders comes in. Almost a complete experience of its own, the restaurant offers “Posty” and Cane’s fans alike plenty of opportunity to walk away with some new swag.

Reflecting Post’s “bold style and enthusiastic personality,” Raising Cane’s typical brick design has been replaced with a solid pink wrap decorated with Post Malone tattoo imagery and a stainless steel ‘1’ tower. A brushed silver Classic 1974 Ford F250 with a custom license plate will sit outside as a permanent fixture to the exterior of the restaurant.

The solid pink theme continues on the inside of the restaurant as well, covering the flooring and walls. It’s all accented by silver booth fabric on stainless-steel furniture and window wraps that will “create a glow at night.”

Personal memorabilia such as outfits and guitars will hang on the inside walls along with a track system of pink ping-pong balls connecting shadow boxes with color-changing lights. Posty’s love for medieval armor will also shine in the restrooms, with each restroom designed to look like the inside of a medieval castle, complete with a suit of armor.

It’s not just the building that is getting custom designs from Posty himself. The new Midvale Raising Cane’s will have bags that fit the unique aesthetic and the staff will be wearing custom Post-themed uniforms with a custom hat.

The restaurant will offer a unique combo meal called the “Posty Way” — Post Malone’s personal order of four chicken fingers, crinkle cut fries, two cane’s sauce, two Texas toasts, and a half unsweet tea/half lemonade drink. The drink comes in one of four uniquely designed 32 oz. Post Malone Collector’s Cups which can also be purchased by getting a “Post Up” upgrade for any of Cane’s regular combo meals.

There will also be pink vinyl-wrapped vending machines stocked with more swag for purchase, including t-shirts, beanies, socks, ping-pong balls, magnets, keychains, cups, and guitar picks.

Fans eager to be a part of the new Post Malone and Raising Cane’s experience can get their first taste of Posty Way when the restaurant opens it doors at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.