Pork alternative newest offering from Impossible brand

This is Impossible’s first foray beyond fake beef. Its Impossible Burger, which went on sale in 2016, has been a key player in the growing category of vegan meats.

Like the burger, Impossible’s Pork and Sausage are made from soy but mimic the taste and texture of ground meat.

Impossible Pork will be rolled out to restaurants first. The company isn’t yet saying when it will come to groceries.

Impossible only recently began selling its burgers in grocery stores, although they’re available at more than 17,000 restaurants in the U.S., Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau.

Burger King will give consumers their first taste of Impossible Sausage.

Later this month, 139 Burger King restaurants in five U.S. regions will offer the Impossible Croissan’wich, made with plant-based sausage, egg and cheese.

Burger King did a similar test of the Impossible Whopper last year before expanding sales nationwide.

The pork products and the Impossible Burger are made in a similar way.

Impossible gets heme – the protein that gives meat its flavor and texture – from soy leghemoglobin, which is found in the roots of soy plants.

To make heme in high volume, it inserts the DNA from soy into yeast and ferments it.

Impossible tweaked other ingredients to mimic pork’s springy texture and mild flavor. For the sausage it added spices.

Health concerns are only part of the reason some consumers are eating more plant-based meats.

Animal welfare and environmental concerns are also a big factor.

Impossible says animal agriculture is depleting natural resources and increasing greenhouse gas emissions.

Nearly 1.5 billion pigs are killed for food each year, a number that has tripled in the last 50 years, according to the World Economic Forum.

While Americans eat more beef and chicken than pork, pork is the most widely consumed meat worldwide, according to the National Pork Board.

Chinese consumers eat more than 88 pounds of pork per year, compared to 65 pounds for Americans.

“Here in the United States, beef is the iconic food and globally, from an environmental standpoint, beef is the worst villain, it’s by far the most destructive sector of the food industry. But globally, pork is the most widely consumed meat. It’s almost 40 percent of all the meat consumed globally is pork,” says Brown.

“It’s the number one meat in the world, number one in Europe, number one in China and most of Eastern Asia and so forth.

“So, if we’re going to achieve our mission of completely replacing animals and food technology with a vastly superior technology, that’s better for the environment, better for public health, better for consumer health, better for animals, pork is right up there.”

European regulators are still considering Impossible’s request to sell its products there. Because Impossible’s products contain genetically modified yeast they are subject to extra scrutiny in Europe.

Chef and restauranteur Traci Des Jardins has been experimenting with Impossible Pork in her restaurants. She says she’s won over.

“It has all of the characteristics of ground pork, meaty, tasty, delicious, unctuous without the environmental impact. So, I think the possibilities are really endless,” she says.

In the U.S., 2019 was a breakout year for plant-based meat. U.S. plant-based meat sales jumped 10 percent last year to nearly $1 billion; traditional meat sales rose 2 percent to $95 billion in that same time, according to Nielsen.

Brown’s only concern is that plant-based products taste good enough to convince meat eaters to switch, since Impossible’s mission is to replace the use of animals altogether.

“A large reason why people were not thinking about this is that the foods that existed, the plant-based foods that were intended to replace meat, pretty much sucked as meat, okay,” he says.

“No one was trying. They were products that were targeted to vegans and vegetarians who weren’t interested in meat. What’s changed is the realization that if we try, we can make meats from plant ingredients that actually deliver and over-deliver for people who love meat.”