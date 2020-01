HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a recall of a popular face mask over complaints of skin irritation.

The company Yes To Inc. said that it recently received complaints about its Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn mask, from both adults and children.

So the company has decided to pull the product while it investigates.

If you have any unused masks, return it to the store for a refund.

For more details on the recall, click here.