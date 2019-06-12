Popular cereals may be contaminated with weed killer

Boxes of General Mills Cheerios cereal sit on display in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

An environmental advocacy group says several popular breakfast foods have Round-Up in them.

Cheerios and Nature Valley products are among the foods in the environmental working group's report cited as containing trace amounts of Glyphosate.

Some experts believe the controversial herbicide causes cancer.

General Mills, which makes Cheerios, admits pesiticde residue can make its way into its products, but it say the levels are much lower than what the federal government allows.