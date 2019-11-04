It’s back!

The sorely-missed popeyes chicken sandwich is back and people are acting ridiculous.

Drive-thru lines are stretching into the streets, people are live-tweeting from their cars and chicken sandwich memes have hit what seems to be an all-time high.



The popeyes chicken sandwhiches were so popular when they first launched in August.

The company couldn’t keep up with the demand and sold out.

After two months, they finally got the sandwiches back on the menu.

Popeyes launched the chicken sandwiches on Sunday, with a tweet.

The Popeyes chicken sandwiches will be available in Hawaii starting Nov.17.