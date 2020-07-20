LAS VEGAS, Nev (KLAS) — No one was injured when someone opened fire outside the Bellagio and Paris hotels on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday night, according to Metro Police.
Witnesses on social media reported a show had just ended at the Bellagio fountains when someone fired at least four shots, shortly after 11 p.m. Video posted to Twitter shows tourists running from the scene before police arrived.
Metro officers responded and found shell casings but no victims. No arrests have been made.
Suspect description, police say, is vague at the moment, being described as two African American males.
Las Vegas Boulevard was closed to traffic for at least an hour as detectives investigated the scene. The Strip has since reopened.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Breezy trade winds will prevail across the state
- Mountain West Conference officially postpones Virtual Media Day, Preseason honors will be announced this week
- House panel pushes for updates to federal IT systems amid pandemic
- WATCH: Small, speedy dog survives wild chase on interstate
- Police: Shots fired on Las Vegas Strip, no arrests made