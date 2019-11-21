Police: Man shot at McCarran International Airport attacked officers, injuring 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro police officer and man were both transported to the hospital Thursday morning after a shooting at McCarran International Airport.

According to Metro Captain Nichole Splinter, officers who are assigned to the airport were notified of a door breach around 3:30 a.m. in Terminal 3. About 20 minutes later, officers located the man outside Terminal 1 in a restricted baggage area. She said it’s unclear if the man was a ticketed passenger or how he got to that location.

As officers escorted the man from the area, he became agitated.

“At one point, this individual became extremely irate and attacked one of our officers, knocking him to the ground and actually knocking him unconscious. A second officer attempted to use less-than-lethal means to safely deescalate the situation. This individual attacked that officer. The individual then tried to attack a third officer, that officer fired two rounds striking the subject and we were able to get him into custody,” Metro Captain Splinter said.

Captain Nichole Splinter’s news conference:

The injured man and police officer who was knocked unconscious were transported to the hospital. The man who was shot underwent surgery. There is no information on conditions, at this time.

Breaking News: Officer involved shootig @LASairport We’ve learned one suspect was shot and taken to UMC. It happened on the tarmac between gate near A and B gates. We just saw this crime scene truck pull up. Stay with us for details @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/wAwedI9xMz — Bianca Holman (@BiancaHMedia) November 21, 2019

The incident is not impacting any flight operations. This is the 16th officer-involved shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.