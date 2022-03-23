(NEXSTAR) – At least one person has been shot Wednesday at a factory outlet shopping center in Glendale, Arizona, police confirm.

“We are asking all businesses to lock down and people to stay out of the area,” police officials tweeted. The shooting happened at around 2:45 p.m. MST at the Tanger Outlets.

Helicopter footage of the scene showed numerous emergency responders outside the Tanger Outlets complex. A reporter from KNXV said she witnessed a woman and a man with gunshot wounds.

At around 3:40 p.m. MST, police said they didn’t believe that there were any outstanding suspects but were still searching the area, adding that it was an isolated incident and not an active shooter situation.

“We are working closely with [Glendale police] to monitor the situation at Tanger Outlets, support law enforcement, and get updates on those who have suffered injuries,” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted. “Our prayers are with those impacted and the brave law enforcement professionals responding to this emergency.”

Police officials are planning to speak to the media at a parking lot near the Tanger Outlets later today.

This is a developing story; refresh for updates.