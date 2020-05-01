1  of  2
Live Now
Coronavirus: What you need to know today Take2

Police: 4 Amish children dead, 1 missing in buggy wreck

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY AP/WKYT

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Authorities in Kentucky say four children died, and one is missing, after a horse and buggy carrying an Amish family was swept away while trying to cross a low-water bridge over a flooded creek.

Kentucky State Police say all six people were swept away when the buggy overturned in the muddy brown water in Bath County.

Police say the adult in the buggy was able to reach the bank of the stream and call for help.

Four bodies were found Wednesday and personnel from multiple agencies are still searching for the last missing child.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Monday

78° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 80° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 79° 66°

Thursday

77° / 65°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 77° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

Trending Stories