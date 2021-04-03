Plus-up stimulus checks: IRS sending batch of 4 million payments

WASHINGTON (WJW) — The Internal Revenue Service has begun issuing what are being called ‘plus-up stimulus checks’ as part of the latest round of relief payments.

The IRS announced Thursday that, by April 1, more than 130 million stimulus payments had been issued to Americans as part of the recently-passed COVID-19 relief bill.

The batch being distributed this week includes four million payments totaling $10 billion.

The latest round of stimulus provides qualifying Americans with $1,400. It also offers the plus-up, or supplemental payments, to citizens who previously received partial stimulus payments but can now demonstrate they were eligible for more.

“These ‘plus-up’ payments could include a situation where a person’s income dropped in 2020 compared to 2019, or a person had a new child or dependent on their 2020 tax return, and other situations,” the IRS said in a statement announcing the payments.

#IRS continues to send the 3rd round of Economic Impact Payments. Check the Get My Payment tool to see if the your payment has been scheduled. https://t.co/g7NlRqDwoZ #COVIDreliefIRS pic.twitter.com/A1YAB85t4X — IRSnews (@IRSnews) April 2, 2021

These make-good payments will also include funds for people for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue a stimulus payment but who recently filed a tax return and qualify for one.

The IRS says the supplemental payments will be issued on a weekly basis as the organization continues to process tax returns from 2020 and 2019.

Individuals can check the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website to see the status of their stimulus and plus-up payments. Additional information on Economic Impact Payments is also available on the IRS website.