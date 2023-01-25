CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — She arrived with a note attached to her collar.

“My name is Lilo. Please love me.”

Lilo, a big, fluffy bear of a dog, was abandoned by her owner and ended up at the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga. According to the note, Lilo’s owner is homeless with two children and just couldn’t afford to keep taking care of her, so she brought her to MAC in the hopes that she would be able “to be loved on” by someone who could afford her.

“She tried her best but can’t get help,” said the note, written from the point of view of Lilo. “I cost too much for her. She really loves me & I’m a great dog & love to be loved on. Please don’t abuse me.”

The note attached to Lilo’s collar when her owner abandoned her explained the circumstances for the surrender. (Source: McKamey Animal Center)

MAC officials took to Facebook to post about Lilo, expressing regret for her previous owner.

“While we understand what and why Lilo’s mom did what she did, we wish that she had come to us first for resources and help. We’re here to help and we want to see people and their pets stay together, no matter the circumstances,” the center posted.

The center offers a pet food pantry when times are tough for pet owners, as well as low-cost or even free vaccines, microchips, and spay/neuter services, officials said in the post. Additionally, MAC provides “lots of self-rehoming resources” for situations like Lilo’s.

“We want Chattanooga to be a community where pets are truly family, not just for the economically privileged, but for everyone,” the post read. “That means reaching out a hand of support to your neighbors, donating to emergency care funds like MAC’s Angel Fund, spreading the word about low-cost and free services, and supporting the lifesaving work MAC and other local organizations are doing every day.”

Ultimately, MAC said abandoning one’s pet is illegal, but “more importantly, it should never be an option.”

Lilo’s owner surrendered her with a note saying she could no longer afford to care for her due to being homeless and having two children to care for. (Source: McKamey Animal Center)

The center later posted its own letter to Lilo’s mom: